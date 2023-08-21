Know more about India’s first eight-lane elevated Dwarka Expressway

The newly built Dwarka Expressway is India’s first eight-lane elevated expressway being built at a cost of Rs 9,000 cr. The 27.6 km long, , elevated, grade-separated expressway, connects Dwarka in Delhi to Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurgaon in Haryana.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, unveiling the technically modern look of the expressway in a video on X with the caption, “Marvel of Engineering: The Dwarka Expressway! A State-of-the-Art Journey into the Future”

On both sides of the expressway, there are three-lane service roads. To avoid traffic jams, entry points have been made on these service lanes. Many flyovers, tunnels, underpasses, grade roads, elevated roads, and flyovers are a part of the expressway.

The road starts from Shiv Murti on National Highway 8 and ends at Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurugram. 18.9 km of the expressway is in Gurugram while 10.1 km of it falls in Delhi.

The Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway is likely to experience less traffic as a result of this expressway, which has been proposed as an alternative route between Delhi and Gurgaon.

It is the first project in India for which, 1,200 trees were retransplanted.

When the project is finished, connectivity between Delhi and Haryana would improve greatly. Additionally, the project will improve Sector 25 of Dwarka’s International Convention Center’s connectivity.

The expressway was built with two lakh tonnes of steel, which is 30 times more than was used to build the Eiffel Tower, according to the video released by the Highways minister. The project needed 20 lakh cubic meters of cement concrete, which is six times more than was used for the Burj Khalifa.

The entire $7,500 crore project was planned in 2006, and the contract was signed in 2011. By 2016, 14 km of the original 18-km project had been finished. The project’s scope was expanded to include a few additional kilometers of project routes.

Due to difficulties with land acquisition and tree transplanting, some project components stayed behind schedule.

How much travel time:

15 minutes to travel from Dwarka to Manesar

20 minutes to go from Manesar to the Indira Gandhi International Airport

25 minutes to travel from Dwarka to the Singhu border

45 minutes to travel from Manesar to the Singhu border