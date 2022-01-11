Kejriwal rules out lockdown; but strict restrictions to continue

Amidst the spike in the number of coronavirus cases along with the emergence of the Omicron variant, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday ruled out any lockdown in the city.

While talking to reporters, Kejriwal said, “We are expecting that Delhi would report somewhere around 20,000-22,000 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi today. The positivity rate has been around 24-25 percent for the past two days. We are enforcing strict restrictions like night curfew in Delhi out of compulsion.”

To take stock of preparation to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the city, the Chief Minister and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jai visited LNJP hospital today.

During the visit, Kejriwal, who himself recently recovered from Covid said that most cases of coronavirus during the third wave are showing mild symptoms unlike the second wave, which was caused by the life-taking Delta variant.

Omicron variant of COVID-19 is less virulent but highly contagious, he added.

Briefing about the COVID-19 patients admitted to the LNJP hospital, he said, “Out of the 136 patients, 130 came to the hospital for getting treatment of other diseases and contracted the virus incidentally.”

He further added, “Delhi has the capacity to set up 37,000 beds with 11,000 ICU beds.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi CM has also requested the Central Government representatives, who attended the DDMA meeting, to enforce restrictions in the NCR region also.