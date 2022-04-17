Jahangirpuri violence: Even women were carrying stones, says injured cop

Around thousand armed people had assembled during the communal clashes in Jahangirpuri, Police Sub-Inspector Arun, who got injured in the violence, said on Sunday.

While the older persons and youth were carrying arms, the women were seen possesing stones during Saturday’s violence, he added.

“Two processions passed peacefully, it was the third procession which was suddenly attacked and the situation went out of the hands,” he said.

Eight police personnel and one civilian had got injured in clashes. They were rushed to BJRM hospital.

The clashes erupted when a group of armed people attacked ‘Shobha yatra’ taken out to mark Hanuman Jayanti.

Currently, the local police assisted by a team of Special Cell and Crime Branch, is investigating the case, which is likely to be transferred to the Special Cell.

The police is also preparing a detailed report in the matter which will be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Meanwhile, police claimed to have recovered the pistol used in the violence from Aslam (one of the main accused’s) possession.

Ten police teams have been formed to look into the matter.

Senior police officials are on the spot. Extra police forces have been deployed in the area to avoid untoward incidents.

Following the incident, a case was lodged under sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, 120B IPC read with 27 Arms Act.

“A total of nine persons (8 police personnel and 1 civilian) were injured. All were removed to BJRM hospital. One Sub inspector sustained bullet injury. His condition is stable,” said a police official.

Earlier, Delhi Police registered an FIR. “We have lodged an FIR into the incident and an investigation has been initiated,” Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, New Delhi, Dependra Pathak told IANS.

He said the situation was now peaceful and under control.

The area where the clashes took place continues to be under heavy police security cover.