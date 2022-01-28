IYC protests against BJP led Central govt over RRB-NTPC examination

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) today protested against the Central Government over RRB-NTPC examinations. The National President of IYC Srinivas BV alleged that the weapons of the BJP government are “atrocities and crime”.

“Today, where there is a BJP government, there are atrocities against the youth. The double-engine government of Bihar is betraying the aspirations and hopes of the students. Police brutality on students protesting against malpractices in examination results exposes the authoritarian character of the government,” said Srinivas.

He said, “The Constitution of the country has given every citizen the right to protest, but the police personnel is beating up the students by entering hostels and lodges. On the eve of Republic Day, the police of Dictator Ajay Bisht has given a message to the youth of Uttar Pradesh that the right to protest has now been taken away in this republic, which is very condemnable.”

Coming down heavily upon the BJP government, the IYC president said that the rights of the youth cannot be snatched away on the basis of sticks and bullets. “Congress is with youth power, justice will be done. The dictatorship BJP government will not be able to win in the republic in front of this power of youth.”

Srinivas demanded that the “fake FIRs registered against students and teachers should be withdrawn immediately and Policemen who ruthlessly wield sticks should be suspended immediately”.

“There will be revolution across the country against the oppression of youth and the arrogance of BJP will be shattered. The youth will take their right to employment and the Indian Youth Congress is standing with them in their struggle,” said IYC National Media In-charge Rahul Rao.