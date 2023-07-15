ISBT and Bhairon Marg now open for traffic: Atishi

As Yamuna water level in the national capital continued to recede, Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi on Saturday informed that the ISBT and Bhairon Marg were open for traffic.

“As water levels in Yamuna have started receding, PWD has started pumping out the water, cleaning the roads and opening them out for traffic. ISBT and Bhairon Marg are open for traffic now. PWD is working on a war footing to ensure that roads and traffic return to normalcy as soon as possible,” she said in a tweet.

The water level of the River Yamuna was recorded at 207.27 meters at 1 pm on Saturday which was recorded at 207.38 meters at 12 pm. Yesterday, the water level was at 207.98 meters at 11 pm.

In addition, the Indian Naval diving team carried out desilting work at Yamuna Barrage, ITO.

Several parts of Delhi are witnessing waterlogging and flooding following incessant rainfall and the release of water from the HathniKund barrage in Haryana.

People are seen grappling with the water logging. Commuters were witnessed pushing their motorcycles through the water.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department had on Friday predicted that Delhi is likely to receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms during the next 4-5 days.