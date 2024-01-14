GRAP- III restrictions again as Delhi’ s AQI turns severe

In view of the worsening air quality and climatic changes leading to a spike in the AQI levels during the past 24 hours, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday invoked actions as envisaged under the Graded Response Action Plan stage- III (GRAP).

The Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) — CAQM — took note that the Air Quality Index(AQI) of the national capital witnessed a spurt due to unfavourable climatic conditions like very low wind speed, rise in the moisture levels, low mixing heights and local pollution sources including large scale open burning in the last about 24 hours.

As per the CAQM, at 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m on Sunday the average AQI for Delhi stood at 458 and 457 respectively.

Advertisement

Therefore, due to the prevailing trend of air quality, and to prevent further deterioration, the sub-committee decided that all actions under Stage III of the GRAP should be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in the NCR, with immediate effect, in addition to the stage I and II actions already in force.

The sub-committee, however further said that the spike in AQI (greater than 450) as per the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s forecast (IITM), may not last for long, and is expected to largely remain in the Severe category (401-450) for few days, owing to the continuing unfavorable meteorological conditions.

Once again the pollution plan coming into force will affect the the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four wheelers, which will not be allowed in the national capital.

Under this, construction and demolition activities will also be put to a halt, and only those concerning national importance will be allowed as per government instructions.

The Commission has asked people to walk or use cycles for small distances, and choose a cleaner commute.

It advised people to share a ride to work or use public transport while people, whose positions allow working from home, should opt for that alternative.

People have been advised not to use coal and wood for heating purposes.

Beginning in November last year, this is the third time that GRAP stage- III is being invoked by the air monitoring agency.

Last time it was put in force on December 22 and lasted till January 1, 2024.