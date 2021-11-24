Gautam Gambhir receives death threat from ISIS Kashmir

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday has approached the Delhi Police alleging that he has received death threats from ‘ISIS Kashmir’.

Later Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that the probe in threat to BJP MP Gautham Gambhir is under process and soon Delhi police will solve the case.

Earlier Delhi police confirmed that security has been beefed up outside Gambhir’s residence after Gambhir lodged a complaint with Delhi police.

Email from some group called “ISIS Kashmir”, reads, “We’re going to kill you and your family.” He urged the police to register a First Information Report on the matter apart from providing him enhanced security.

In a complaint filed by Gaurav Arora, personal secretary of cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir threats were sent to the MP Via email at 11:32 hours on Tuesday night.

The senior officials of Delhi Police have also informed that the complaint has been marked to the Cyber Cell of the Special Cell to know the source of the mail. Further investigation is underway.

Gambhir was elected as Lok Sabha MP in 2019. He has been very vocal about Kashmir-related issues. Gambhir was unavailable for comments.