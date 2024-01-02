Fresh ED searches in money laundering case against AAP MLA

In connection with an ongoing probe into the charges of money laundering against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Tuesday conducted fresh searches at several locations in Delhi- NCR.

Amanatullah Khan is accused of irregularities in the recruitment for the Delhi Waqf Board.

According to sources, ED sleuths carried out searches at locations across the Delhi-NCR under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

In October 2023, the federal agency had conducted searches for several hours at the premises linked to Khan. It had also arrested three of his alleged associates in this case in November 2023.

Advertisement

The ED had alleged that the AAP MLA acquired “huge proceeds of crime” in the form of cash against recruitment of staff while he held an important position in the Waqf Board. Khan had allegedly invested the money in procuring assets in the name of his associates.

Reportedly, it was on the basis of a FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Delhi Police complaints, the ED action followed against AAP MLA.