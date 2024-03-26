No money laundering but a political laundering case: K Kavitha

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Tuesday termed Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case as a “political laundering case”.

K Kavitha, who was brought to Rouse Avenue court at the end of her ED custody in Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, told mediapersons: “This is not a money laundering case but a political laundering case. It is a fabricated and false case. We will come out clean.”

The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday sent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 9. She was arrested recently in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, while sending her to Tihar Jail for 14 days, also fixed hearing on her interim bail plea for April 1, 2024.

Kavitha appeared in the court through Senior Advocate Vikram Chaudhari along with Advocates Nitesh Rana, Mohit Rao and Deepak Nagar.

She had moved an interim bail application, citing that examinations of her 16-year-old son are about to begin.

Enforcement Directorate, while requesting that the court send her to Judicial custody, stated that the arrestee (Kavitha) is highly influential and there is every likelihood that the arrestee will influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence if released, which may hamper the ongoing investigation.

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) arrested K Kavitha MLC, Telangana Legislative Council on March 15 in the case of Delhi Liquor Policy Scam.