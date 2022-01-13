Eight Delhi Police personnel awarded ‘Medal for Excellence in Police Training’

The Delhi Police’s eight personnel and officers have been awarded the “Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Police Training” for the year 2020-21.

All these personnel has been selected in recognition of their excellent work towards imparting training in Delhi Police Academy’s different campuses to produce good officers/personnel in different fields.

The awardees are Kamlesh Bisht, ACP, Surender Singh Rathee, ACP (Outdoor Training), Inspector Ravinder Kumar Verma, Dilip Kumar Shukla & Sita Ram Arya (Indoor Training), SI Pushpender Kumar (Outdoor Training), SI Satya Narain Sain, and HC Satender Singh (Outdoor Training).

“They have been selected for their commendable training techniques in Outdoor (Drill and Physical Activities), Indoor (Law, Police Science, Scientific & Forensic Investigation and Cyber Proficiency) and other such training modules,” stated the press release issued by the Delhi Police.

Also, they have been steadfast in developing and updating training techniques to suit the evolving aspects of policing.

Ministry of Home Affairs, GOI has instituted the “Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Police Training” for motivating and awarding the trainers and support staff of police training institutions of State and Central Police Forces to promote the quality of training in the country.