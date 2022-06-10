Denmark’s Ambassador to India calls upon CM Kejriwal; to work on water, air and roads

The Delhi government will work closely with Denmark to provide 24-hour tap water, clean air and world-class roads in Delhi. Today, Denmark’s Ambassador to India HE Freddy Swain called upon Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat. During this meeting, the two engaged in a thorough discussion about air pollution, groundwater recharge, and development of world-class road infrastructure.

Kejriwal asked the Danish Ambassador for a presentation on Denmark’s efforts on recharging groundwater and reducing air pollution, which the latter shall soon provide.

The CM said, “We want Delhi’s roads to be world-class. We are redeveloping 500 kilometres of roads in Delhi as per European standards. We can collaborate with Denmark on the road beautification project if the need be.”

He further said that we are also working on groundwater recharge and can do better work together with Denmark in this area.

Kejriwal said that there is a lot of potential in Delhi to use rain water for ground water recharge.

“With this we can meet our water requirement. Our government is working with a lot of seriousness to ensure that our citizens of Delhi get pure air,” he said.

We are working on several initiatives to reduce air pollution. We are promoting electric vehicles in Delhi to control air pollution. For this we have also implemented an EV policy under which a subsidy is being given to the citizens of Delhi to encourage them towards EV, added Kejriwal.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that positive results are coming out of the EV policy.

“Now, out of the total number of new vehicles purchased in Delhi, more than 12 percent of electric vehicles are being registered.

Kejriwal said, “Our government is working hard to make Delhi’s roadways world-class. We are aiming to beautify Delhi’s 500-kilometre-long roads in the style of European countries. We have chosen a few routes in Delhi for a pilot project, and progress at these sites is in full swing. There appears to be ample room for improvement and suggestions in our initiative. Therefore, we are excited to collaborate with Denmark on road infrastructure. We wish to learn from the improvements Denmark has made to its road infrastructure and integrate those in our projects for better results.”

The pilot project of 500 roads is currently being implemented on 16 roadways in Delhi.