Delhi’s air worsens with pollution close to ‘severe plus’ category at AQI 441

Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI), on Sunday, was pegged at close to the ‘severe plus’ category with the index value recorded at 441 while the city’s residents continued to live in discomfort.

The city’s average air quality was recorded in the ‘severe’ zone, as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily AQI bulletin, but at 12 places in Delhi, the levels reeled in the ‘severe plus’ category on Sunday evening at 4 pm.

This level of pollution is a major cause of concern for the residents, especially those already suffering from respiratory problems.

A thick layer of smog covered the city’s skies in the morning hours leaving the people gasping for breath and many were seen using masks to protect themselves from the hazardous air.

According to the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and the adjoining regions, the AQI levels above 450 are considered to be under the ‘severe plus’ category.

Many people complained of itching in eyes while experiencing difficulty breathing amid smoggy conditions.

The current air situation is far from healthy for the city’s residents as it affects healthy people and seriously impacts those suffering from diseases.

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s (IITM) air quality and weather bulletin for Delhi on Sunday has said, “Meteorological conditions are likely to remain extremely unfavorable for effective dispersion of pollutants.”

Meanwhile, the government and concerned agencies are on their toes to strictly implement the measures under stages I to III of the anti-pollution Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the capital. Mechanised sweeping of roads and water sprinkling along the stretches, especially in the hotspots is underway in Delhi to mitigate pollution.

As for River Yamuna, the toxic foam was seen floating on the River in the Kalindi Kunj area with the level of pollution in it continuing to remain high.