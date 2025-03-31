Delhi’s air quality remains ‘moderate’, temperature rises

The national capital woke up to a sunny morning on Monday as the temperature climbed to 35 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 13.8 degrees Celsius for the city.

Apart from the rising temperature, Delhi’s air quality shifted from ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 160. Notably, persistently high pollution levels remain a health concern, emphasising the need for awareness and precautionary measures.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there have been no significant changes in the temperature trends across Delhi-NCR over the past 24 hours; however, strong surface winds during the daytime are predicted.

IMD predicts strong surface winds during the daytime, with maximum temperatures ranging from 29 to 30°C and minimum temperatures between 14 and 16°C.

Furthermore, the IMD added that the minimum temperatures are appreciably below normal by 02-05° C, and maximum temperatures are below normal by 02-04° C over most places in Delhi, expecting a clear sky. West-northwesterly winds with speeds less than 24 km/h have prevailed during the past 24 hours. Surface winds (speed 10-15 km/h) prevailed during the past 12 hours.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, AQI levels are classified as 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe).

As of Monday at 4 pm, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) indicated variations in AQI levels across different parts of Delhi-NCR. The AQI in Gurugram was recorded at 162, while Ghaziabad and Noida reported 150 and 113, respectively.