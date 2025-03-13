CM Rekha Gupta reviews measures to contain air pollution in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday chaired a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat to assess the ongoing and upcoming measures to control air pollution in the national capital.

Giving details of the meeting, CM Rekha Gupta announced that to curb dust pollution, sprinklers and smog guns would be deployed throughout the year, except during the monsoon season.

Advertisement

Additionally, enforcement teams will be strengthened at Delhi’s border areas to check vehicle emissions, and road-owning agencies such as MCD, PWD, and DDA will be required to submit weekly reports on road maintenance and cleanliness.

Advertisement

The chief minister emphasized that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi government has intensified its efforts to combat air pollution.

“As part of the “Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra”, all necessary preparations to ensure a cleaner and pollution-free Delhi have begun. Today’s meeting was convened to hold a comprehensive discussion on the major factors contributing to air pollution in the city”, she said.

Gupta directed the MCD, PWD, DDA, and all road-owning agencies to provide a weekly report on road maintenance and cleaning efforts. Officials have also been instructed to conduct regular inspections of roads to ensure timely repairs and prevent dust accumulation.