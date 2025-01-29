CAQM invokes stage III GRAP curbs in view of spike in city’s AQI

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), on Wednesday, invoked stage III curbs under its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the wake of deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in the national capital.

According to the sub-committee of the CAQM, the AQI levels of the city exhibited a sharp increasing trend on Wednesday while the index value at 4 pm recorded at 365.

Advertisement

According to the air quality monitoring body of the Centre, in the Delhi-NCR and the adjoining areas, the drop in the air quality is due to the calm winds and smoggy conditions.

Advertisement

The CAQM, in its order for the invocation of stage III curbs, also mentioned the forecast from India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology suggesting that similar weather situations will persist in the coming days.

It said the actions under stage I, II & III of the revised GRAP shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further.

The air monitoring agency has also called on the implementing agencies to keep strict vigil and intensify measures of the extant schedule of GRAP.

The committee has urged the citizens to choose a cleaner commute, use public transport and share vehicles while going to work. Those who can afford can avail of the work-from-home option, combine errands and reduce trips, while also try to use bicycles and walk for small distances.

Restrictions are placed on the earthwork for excavation and filling including boring & drilling works, piling works. All demolition works, laying of sewer line, water line, drainage and electric cables, etc. by open trench system, and several other construction and demolition activities are banned.

Under GRAP III, state governments, including GNCTD, have also been asked to impose strict restrictions on the plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel Light Motor Vehicles (4 wheelers) in Delhi and in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar. However, persons with disabilities shall be permitted to ply BS III Petrol and BS IV Diesel LMVs, provided that these are specifically adopted for them and are run only for their personal use.

The CAQM has also asked the GNCTD to impose strict restrictions on plying of Delhi-registered diesel operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs) to BS IV standards or below, in Delhi, except those vehicles carrying essential commodities/providing essential services.