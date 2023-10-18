Delhi’s air quality drops again, down to ‘moderate’

A day after the residents breathed easy, the national capital witnessed a drop in the air quality on Wednesday with average Air Quality Index (AQI) measuring at 129, falling under ‘moderate’ category.

The Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air data on Delhi was based on the readings of 33 out of 40 monitoring stations.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 17.3 degrees Celsius, with a mainly clear sky, and relative humidity pegging at 43 per cent, according to the weatherman.

In the wake of rising air pollution ahead of winter, the Delhi government held a meeting with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), and the state’s Environment Department here.

The government has come up with a month-long Anti-Industrial Pollution campaign between October 20 and November 20. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the aforementioned period generally sees a peak in pollution levels.

He had written to the Centre on Tuesday seeking a joint meeting of his counterparts from NCR states on Delhi’s pollution issue. He said the neighrbouring states contribute 69 per cent of the city’s total pollution.

On Tuesday, the city’s air quality was ‘satisfactory’ with an average AQI of 86.