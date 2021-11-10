Delhi: Three men on bike shoot at police outside AIIMS, arrested

Delhi police have apprehended three people, including a juvenile, after a brief encounter near AIIMS, officials said on Tuesday. The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday when police were patrolling in the Kotla Mubarakpur area. During patrolling, the staff spotted three persons on a bike. On suspicion, they signaled the motorcycle to stop for checking, but the rider accelerated and tried to escape from the spot, police said.

“We suspected their activities and wanted to check but they did not stop and the rider accelerated. The police team chased them and one of the men pulled out a pistol and started firing at us. In retaliatory firing, the pillion rider was shot in the leg. All three were overpowered and arrested,” said DCP (south) Benita Mary Jaiker.

The police chased them. When they reached Office Block in Kidwai Nagar East, the pillion rider took out a gun and fired at the police. Police also shot at the pillion rider, who sustained injuries on his leg. All three accused were apprehended, the DCP said.

They were identified as Abhi Saurav, Gurudev Singh and one juvenile. Police recovered two country-made pistols and one live cartridge from their possession, they said. The injured Saurav was admitted in AIIMS Trauma Center. A case has been registered at Kotla Mubarakpur police station and further investigation is underway, police added.