With its hospitals, crematoriums and graveyards overwhelmed by exploding Covid cases and deaths, Delhi today recorded 20, 201 coronavirus cases and 380 deaths — its highest-ever single-day Covid fatalities count — while the positivity rate rose to a staggering 35.02 per cent.

The fresh cases were detected out of 57,690 tests, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

The total number of active cases in the city stood at 92,358.

