With3,52,991 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, the highest so far, India’s total tally of Covid19 cases has climbed to 1,73,13,163 while active cases have crossed the 28-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll increased to1,95,123 with a record 2,812 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 28,13,658 comprising 16.25 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.62 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,43,04,382. The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.13 per cent, the data stated. Meanwhile, West Bengal recorded a highest number of 15,992 fresh Covid cases and a steep surge of 68 deaths today.

Kolkata recorded 3,868 cases and 26 deaths while North 24 Parganas recorded 3,425 fresh cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total Covid case count is 7,59,942 and death toll is 11,009 in the state till now while there are 94,949 active cases.