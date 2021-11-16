Delhi Police transfers 44 SHOs, Inspectors

Delhi Police on Tuesday reshuffled its 44 policemen, including Station House Officers and Inspectors, and gave them new responsibilities with immediate effect.

According to an official order accessed by IANS, 20 areas — Kalyanpuri, IP Estate, Prashant Vihar, Kapshera, Kalkaji, patparganj Industrial area, Tilak Nagar, Alipur, Jafrabad, Shahdara, Pandav Nagar, Ranjit Nagar, Okhla Ind area, Shalimar Bagh, Dwarka South, Greater Kailash, Hauz Qazi, Sarojini Nagar, Malviya Nagar and Nihal Vihar — will now have new Station House Officers.

As many as 12 SHOs, who were earlier posted at Jafrabad, Pandav Nagar, Ranjit Nagar, Azadpur (Metro), Nangloi (Metro), Nihal Vihar, Alipur, Okhla Ind area, Kapshera, Prashant Vihar, Hauz Qazi and Sarojini Nagar, were transferred to the Economic Offence Wing of the Delhi Police.

A total of seven SHOs were transferred to the Crime Branch while two were shifted to the Security wing. ATOs of Prem Nagar and Prasad Nagar were posted as SHOs of the New Delhi Railway Station and Azadpur (Metro), respectively, while South Campus Inspector was given the new responsibility as SHO Janakpuri.

The official order signed by DCP (HQ) MI Haider asked DCPs concerned to ensure compliance of the directions. “They should be relieved at-one with the direction to join their new assignments and report compliance to this Hdqrs. After relieving the above Inspectors, their ACRs must be recorded/reviewed on the same/next day,” the order read.

Officials privy to the development told IANS that the transfers are a part of a normal process and are intended to bring more transparency and accountability in the system. The months of September and October also saw several transfers of the senior officials of the Delhi Police. Over 50 senior Indian Police Services officers were given new assignments in just two months.