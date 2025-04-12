Delhi Police denies permission to VHP to hold Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri

Delhi Police on Saturday denied permission to Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) to hold Hanuman Jayanti procession in the Jahangirpuri area of North West Delhi.

“Your request to grant permission for a ‘Shobha Yatra’ on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday from 12:00 pm onwards, commencing from A-Block to K-Block in Jahangirpuri, was considered. However, keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter and its ramifications on the law and order and security scenario in the area, the same could not be acceded to,” stated an official communication issued by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, North West district.

“Nevertheless, you may hold celebrations on the temple premises,” it added.

Notably, in view of the festivities, personnel of the Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed in the area to ensure safety and security.

However, processions were taken out in many parts of the city, and devotees were seen dancing and distributing food from ‘bhandaras’.

It may be recalled that on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in the Jahangirpuri area in 2022, violent clashes broke out between two groups during the ‘Shobha Yatra,’ in which eight police personnel and a civilian were injured.