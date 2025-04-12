Delhi Police apprehend habitual offender and juvenile for robbery spree

The Delhi Police apprehended a 19-year-old youth along with a juvenile in connection with a series of robberies in Adarsh Nagar, an area in the north of the city, it said on Saturday.

The accused, Suraj, 19, originally from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, along with the CCL, stabbed the victim with knives to coerce them into giving up their belongings, later robbed them, and fled the spot.

The arrested was an active criminal who was a habitual offender, previously involved in six cases under the theft section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, the Delhi police said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhisham Singh, they received information about the case wherein the victims reported about the incident. Later, the team conducted a detailed examination of all three complainants and, upon their statements, initiated an inquiry.

During the investigation, police analyzed the CCTV footage of the crime scene to determine the identity of the suspects involved in the crime. The local informers were contacted, and raids were carried out at the suspected hideouts, the DCP said.

However, the team gathered intel that led them to the identification of the suspects and got their hands on both the accused and the CCL along with him.

During the sustained interrogation conducted with the accused, they confessed their involvement in all three robbery cases and the crucial details regarding the execution of the crimes.

Acting upon their disclosure, the cops confiscated the robbed items that included 02 mobiles, 01 laptop, Rs 41,180 in cash, 01 scooty, and the knife used as the weapon of crime from their possession, Singh added.

A case has been registered against the two at the Shalimar Bagh police station, and further investigation confirmed that the victims were stabbed during the course of the robberies, the DCP added.

Further investigation confirmed that all three complainants were stabbed during the course of the robberies, underscoring the violent nature of the incidents.