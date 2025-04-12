Three Bangladeshi nationals held for residing illegally in Delhi’s Rohini

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested three Bangladeshi immigrants, including a woman, for staying illegally in the Rohini area of North West Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Amit Goel said that the arrests were made during a drive conducted by the police to identify and apprehend individuals residing illegally in the area.

Advertisement

On receiving the information, a police team raided a suspected location and arrested three illegal immigrants, including a woman, the DCP said.

Advertisement

During sustained interrogation, the arrested persons confessed to have been residing in Delhi without possessing any valid Indian documents.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mahbub Alam (50), Mohommad Kamal (51), and Aklima Bibi (35).

The DCP stated that an FIR has been registered against the trio under the relevant sections of the BNS, and they have been arrested by the police.

Notably, in another case of illegal stay in a foreign country, Delhi Police apprehended a Bangladeshi national who had entered India illegally three years ago and had been residing in R K Puram here, authorities said.

Upon sustained interrogation about his identity, the accused failed to produce any valid Indian documents and later admitted to entering India illegally in the past.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Surendra Choudhary, the individual only possessed photocopies of Bangladeshi documents.

He was later taken into custody for further verification, and after thorough inquiry and legal formalities, he was transferred to the deportation centre at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to proceed with the process, the DCP added.