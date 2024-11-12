Delhi Police SI caught taking bribe for issuing notice to fraudsters

A sub-inspector (SI) of the Delhi Police was held by a vigilance team for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000 from a businessman for issuing notice to fraudsters in the Laxmi Nagar area of East Delhi.

According to the vigilance unit, the businessman complained of being defrauded in July 2024 by some residents of Karnataka and Bengal for which registered a complaint at the Laxmi Nagar police station.

His complaint has been marked for an inquiry by SI Shripal. When no action was taken on the complaint, he approached the officer with a request for action in the case. He demanded Rs 20,000 for issuing notice to the fraudsters.

Based on the complaint, the team laid a trap for the SI and caught him red-handed while taking the bribe amount from the businessman. A case under the Prevention of Corruption (PoC Act) was registered at Police Station Vigilance and the officer was arrested.

The vigilance team has urged the citizens to share their grievances related to misuse of authority by any police personnel, on the Vigilance Helpline Number 1064 or they can visit their office located at Barakhamba Road, Central Delhi, and share their grievances in person.