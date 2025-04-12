‘Akshee’ pink-themed barrack inaugurated at IGI airport for female cops

To provide a comfortable and supportive space for female police personnel posted at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), a pink-themed barrack named ‘Akshee’ was inaugurated on Saturday by Robin Hibu, Special Commissioner of Police (Public Transport & Safety Division), in the presence of other senior officials at the airport.

The initiative aims to ensure a safe, comfortable, and empowering environment for the women officers of Delhi Police.

“Akshee is a testament to our commitment to employee welfare. It offers our female staff a much-needed sanctuary to recharge and continue delivering excellence in service,” said Robin Hibu.

Additional Commissioner of Police (IGIA), Usha Rangnani, added, “This marks a positive step forward in the Delhi Police’s ongoing efforts to promote inclusivity, dignity, and well-being for its female force.

The barrack is air-conditioned and features four beds with ample storage facilities, including almirahs and bed boxes.

The facility offers among other things a communal dining area, a relaxation zone with sofas, a dedicated television for leisure, and hygienic washrooms equipped with modern amenities.

The entire space is adorned in a soothing light pink décor, with motivational quotes displayed throughout the premises.