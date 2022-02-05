Delhi Police organises Deshbhakti Songs writing competition

To celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and 75 glorious years of Independence, Police Family Welfare Society (PFWS) and Delhi Police in collaboration with Ministry of Culture organised a “Rangoli Making, Lullaby and Deshbhakti Songs Writing” competition for the Delhi Police personnel and their families.

More than 15,000 entries were received for all events.

To confer awards to the winners, a prize distribution ceremony of “Rangoli Making, Lullaby and Deshbhakti Songs Writing” competition was organised today at Central Park, Connaught Place, New Delhi.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi was the Chief Guest for the function. Govind Mohan, Secretary, Ministry of Culture was the special guest.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, President/PFWS Anu Asthana, senior police officers and members of PFWS were also present on the occasion.