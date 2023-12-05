Delhi Metro to start audio ads in trains

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday said it is all set to introduce audio-based advertisements in trains as a pilot project.

“Initially, this provision is only being made in six trains on the Violet line during the journey between Kashmiri Gate and Badarpur Border. The advertisements shall be aired from the month of December initially for a period of one year. Based on the feedback received from this pilot project, this revenue-generating avenue may be expanded to other lines as well,” the DMRC said in a communiqué.

This new feature is thoughtfully designed to seamlessly coexist with essential service announcements, ensuring that it enhances the overall metro experience for passengers, it said.

Strategically placed between mandatory service announcements, these audio advertisements are set to bring a delightful and engaging dimension to the journey, offering passengers a welcome break from the routine, the statement said.

The DMRC noted that audio-based marketing is a revenue model which has immense potential in the Delhi Metro since these advertisements will have immediate reach to lakhs of commuters who travel by metro every day.

“Many other metro systems are also exploring this avenue for revenue generation. For example, Mumbai Metro (Line 1: Versova to Ghatkopar) is actively providing advertising opportunities to its partners,” it added.