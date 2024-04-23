ER to provide packaged water, meals to passengers

In a bid to provide easy access to drinking water and budget-friendly meals for passengers on long-distance trains, the Eastern Railway is taking initiatives to make packaged drinking water and Janata meals available to passengers.

The initiative includes the placement of drinking water bottles near general second class and sleeper class compartments, as well as the provision making these available directly in the compartments of long-distance trains. Vendors appointed by IRCTC are now reaching out at the general second class and sleeper class compartments with a range of affordable meal options and drinking water packets. Vendors are stationed with trays, ready to assist passengers with food packets and drinking water at key stations across the Eastern Railway network. The Janata meal is priced at the rate of Rs 20 per packet, while a combo meal is available for Rs 50 while the 200-milliliter water packets are priced at Rs 3 each. According to the ER, the services are available at important stations such as Rampurhat Jn., Burdwan, Bhagalpur, Jasidih, Madhupur, Durgapur, and Malda Town, including summer special trains.

