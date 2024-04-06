SER achieves highest freight loading performance, revenue

In a significant performance, the South Eastern Railway achieved the highest ever freight loading performance and freight loading revenue in the year 2023-2024.

In the last fiscal, the SER registered a record freight loading of 211.60 million tonnes and a growth of 4.44 per cent in originating freight loading. According to the zonal railway, in 2023-24, the SER earned Rs 19,164 crore from originating freight traffic against Rs 18,226.01 crore in 2022-23, registering a growth of 5.15 per cent. The zonal railway is also said to have achieved the best ever performance in coal loading, steel loading, cement loading and B.O.G. loading during the last fiscal.

As informed by the SER sources, in the field of passenger transportation, the zonal railway carried a total of 325.28 million passengers by running an average of about 526 trains per day, which is 1.03 per cent more than last year. As a result, compared to last year’s earning of Rs 2539.28 crore, the SER earned Rs 2800.27 crore from passenger fare in this financial year, which is approx 10.28 per cent more than last year. In terms of originating earnings, the SER is said to have earned approximately Rs 22574.98 crore with an increase of 5.69 per cent in the last financial year.

Advertisement

Apart from these, the South Eastern Railway is reported to have surpassed the figures of the fixed targets given by the Railway Board in ticket checking revenue, catering revenue and parking revenue. The figures achieved in all the three heads, according to the zonal railway, were the highest ever in the history of the South Eastern Railway.