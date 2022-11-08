Delhi man burnt alive in a blaze said to have been ignited by beedi

A 42-year-old man succumbed to the severe burns he received while sleeping in his room. The incident is said to have occurred in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in Najafgarh area of Dwarka District.

The suspected cause of fire is a burning beedi discarded by the deceased carelessly in an inebriated state.

The deceased has been identified as Rajendra Dagar (42), a resident of Prem Nagar Phase-3, Najafgarh, Delhi. His body has been shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem and an inquest proceeding has been initiated in the matter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), M. Harshvardhan said, a PCR call was received at Najafgarh police station, on November 08, at about 4:23 am regarding the death of a person by burning.

A police team reached the hospital, where it was found that a man named Rajendra Dagar was taken to Rao Tula Ram Hospital in severely burnt condition, where he was declared dead.

During preliminary inquiry, it came to notice that Rajendra Dagar was a habitual drinker and also used to smoke beedi regularly.

During the incident, he was sleeping in a separate room from his family. It is being speculated by the family members, that because of Rajendra smoking beedi in an inebriated condition on his bed, his room must have caught fire, which eventually resulted in his death.

However, police are investigating the matter to ascertain facts about the incident and know the reason for the fire in the deceased room. Investigation in the matter is being carried out.