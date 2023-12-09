Delhi LG inaugurates new annexe building of Forensic Science Laboratory

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday inaugurated the state-of-the-art new annexe building of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Delhi, equipped with latest equipment of international standards at Rohini.

Speaking on the occasion, Saxena said, “The new facilities in the lab will help in fast disposal of samples and strengthen the criminal justice system by increasing the conviction rates and provide speedy justice to the victims and reduce the pendency of cases.”

He appreciated that the building, foundation stone of which had been laid on January, 2020 has been completed in a record time, despite the severe constraints due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The LG said the six-floor new infrastructure built in approximately 10,000 sq.mtr will help to bring more scientists and professionals to FSL, Delhi and motivate them to make it attain the distinction of international standards.

He said the excellence of FSL in reducing crimes in Delhi will help enhance the international image of the national capital, which houses diplomats, VVIPs and others.

Stressing that there is need to ensure that the Delhi is free from crimes, Saxena said in this regard FSL, Delhi and Delhi Police are working in tandem as the faster delivery of reports by FSL helps police in achieving the desired results from the courts and brings confidence in the criminal justice system to the citizens.

Delhi Home minister Kailash Gahlot was also present on the occasion.