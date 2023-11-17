Delhi govt declares ‘dry day’ on Chhath

The Delhi government has declared ‘dry day’ on Sunday as a mark of reverence for the pious Chhath festival.

In an order issued on Thursday, the excise department directed all liquor shops to remain closed on 19 November in view of “Surya Shashti” (Chhath Puja) which would be observed by devotees on the day.

The department has also asked all liquor vendors to exhibit the order at a place in their outlets where it can be easily seen and noticed by the people.

“All the licensees shall exhibit this order at some conspicuous place of their licensed premises and keep their business premises closed on the day,” the order said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has readied hundreds of ghats where devotees can pay their obeisance to the Sun God. The government is also making arrangements for light, tents and other facilities at the ghats for the convenience of devotees.

Government officials have been asked to ensure all facilities are in place at the various ghats. Besides, they have also been directed to ensure security of Chhath devotees.

Delhi minister Atishi personally inspected arrangements for the Chhath Puja so that devotees did not face any inconvenience.

Chhath is an important festival, especially for the natives of Eastern UP and Bihar who celebrate the festival with gaiety and fervour.