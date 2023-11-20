‘It’s Bengal’s tradition to respect all religions and faiths’

It is the tradition of Bengal to respect people coming from different religions and faiths and people from various communities live peacefully and happily here, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who inaugurated a Chhath Puja at Netaji Sporting Club this afternoon.

“It is our tradition to respect people coming from different religions and faiths. People from various communities live here peacefully and happily,” Miss Banerjee said adding: “The Centre has not given a Monday holiday for Chhath Puja but we have a holiday on Monday. We have two days holiday during Eid. It is our tradition to respect all religions.”

Mayor Firhad Hakim, Trinamul Congress MP Mala Roy Debashis Kumar, member, mayor-in-council of Parks and Square and Vineet Goyal, Comissioner of Police were present at the function. Speaking on a personal note, Miss Banerjee said she observed a fast to express solidarity with those women who observe even 36 hours fasting to offer puja.

She conducted aarati and offered puja. Miss Banerjee urged people to maintain queue while going to river Hooghly to offer puja to the sun god. “ Go slowly and perform puja and I urge you not to take children.

They should kept in the custody of their fathers on the ghats,” she said. Miss Banerjee said the police and volunteers will provide every help to the worshippers. The Chief Minister also virtually inaugurated the Chhath Puja at Armenian ghat, Jagannath ghat, Ramakrishnapur ghat in Howrah,Rishra Ferery ghat in Hooghly, Bandha ghat, Goshala ghat in Liluah and Telkal ghat in Howrah among others.

Party leaders including MP Kalyan Banerjee were present at different ghats. The civic authorities in Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly have illuminated the ghats. Policemen, volunteers helped the worshippers. Divers were kept on stand-by. Police boats patrolled the ghats.