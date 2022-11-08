Delhi Cong leaders visit demolished Guru Ravi Das temple site in Tughlakabad

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Chaudhary Anil Kumar along with senior leaders of the party visited the demolished site of Guru Ravi Das temple site in Tughlakabad area on Monday for a reality check of the construction of the temple.

Addressing the people at the site, Chaudhary Anil Kumar said that DPCC has exposed the anti-Dalit agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as they have not yet reconstructed the Guru Ravi Das Temple at Tughlakabad, despite the Supreme Court order to restore the Temple, about three years ago.

He said that both BJP and Kejriwal are anti-Dalit and that is the reason the 600-year-old temple was first demolished and now its construction is being inordinately delayed even though the apex court had ordered its restoration, following a writ petition filed by the congress party three years ago.

Chaudhary said, Congress leader Rajesh Lilothia had filed impalement application before Supreme Court to initiate contempt proceedings against Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials for desecrating the Guru Ravi Das Temple, and sought permission to pray at the holy site till the Temple was reconstructed and the idols restored at the Holy site.

He further added that the temple was demolished on October 8, 2019, even though it was not part of unauthorized religious places as per affidavits filed before Delhi High Court by Government of NCT of Delhi on numerous occasions.

He demanded that the idols and the pond should be restored immediately, lest Delhi Congress will intensify its protest.