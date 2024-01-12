LS polls: Lovely exhorts Cong workers to strengthen booth-level committees

Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely on Friday called upon party workers to strengthen booth committees in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He made the appeal while addressing a meeting of Congress workers at Raghubarpura in Gandhi Nagar in east Delhi.

“The time is to go among the people and expose the failures of the seven BJP MPs from Delhi in the past 10 years. They did nothing for the people of the city. The people of Delhi were given false hopes by the seven BJP MPs for the past 10 years, which is a betrayal of those who voted them to Lok Sabha,” he said to the party workers.

Lovely also accused the BJP MPs for failing to speak up for the people of Delhi inside and outside Parliament.

He asked the Congress workers to be on their toes to activate the general public through close interaction, stating that the coming general elections will be “decisive as divisive forces were trying to divide people by erecting communal and caste barriers”.

It may be mentioned that in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress drew a blank.