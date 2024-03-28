BJP misusing social media to create false narrative to mislead people: Lovely

Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely on Thursday accused the BJP of misusing social media to create a false narrative to mislead the people ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

He made the statement while addressing the Delhi Congress’ Social Media volunteers at the party office here.

Lovely said social media plays a very vital role in disseminating truthful information to the people about the activities of the Congress party.

Attacking the BJP government at the Centre, the Delhi Congress chief said, “The youth of Delhi were struggling due to the worst unemployment situation ever in the capital, as the Modi government only made empty promises without generating employment opportunities for the unemployed.”

“The BJP government has not done anything to address the air pollution in Delhi for the past 10 years as the toxic air has been causing debilitating illnesses to the people, from children to the elderly, despite the Centre collecting huge amounts for pollution control, only 20 per cent of the amount thus collected was spent on air pollution control,” he said.

Lovely further said, “The Modi government, without allotting the flats constructed for the poor living in the JJ Clusters, were demolishing the dwelling units of the poor without giving them alternative accommodation or plots.”

The BJP government has not bothered to improve the basic facilities in Delhi, as it only indulged in empty rhetoric, he alleged.