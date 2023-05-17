Delhi CM directs DJB to ensure clean water for every household

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday issued strict instructions to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to provide clean and safe drinking water directly from the taps of every household in the National Capital.

Kejriwal emphasised the urgency of eliminating the problem of dirty water and has directed the authorities concerned to develop a comprehensive plan to achieve this objective.

Recognising the severity of the situation, the chief minister underscored the need to promptly identify areas experiencing complaints of dirty water and to take immediate action to investigate the causes and implement effective solutions. Several factors contributing to the problem have been identified, including outdated water treatment plants. To this end, instructions have been given to modernise these facilities to ensure optimal water quality.

Furthermore, in cases where substances such as ammonia, nitrate, or iron have been identified as the reasons behind water contamination, in situ treatment methods will be implemented.

The Delhi government will deploy effective measures to tackle sewer line issues, such as desilting, in areas where complaints of dirty water are attributable to problems with the sewerage system. These proactive steps aim to provide a lasting and sustainable solution to the problem of contaminated water.

Kejriwal chaired a high-level review meeting on Wednesday, attended by Delhi Water Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and senior officials from the Delhi Jal Board. The meeting focused on finding immediate relief for the citizens of the National Capital from the persistent problem of contaminated water.

Additionally, ongoing initiatives to enhance water supply capacity across Delhi were comprehensively reviewed, highlighting the government’s dedication to meeting the water needs of its residents.

During the review meeting, the chief minister expressed deep concern over the issue of contaminated water supply and reiterated his determination to find a permanent solution. He issued strict instructions to officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), emphasising that the presence of dirty water in any part of Delhi should be completely eradicated. He directed them to take immediate action to upgrade filters at four locations across the city to ensure clean water for the residents.

Highlighting the outdated standards of four water treatment plants in Delhi, the Chief Minister emphasised the urgent need for their modernisation. These plants currently suffer from excessive turbidity, and their upgrade is crucial to meet the quality standards.

Additionally, if ammonia is identified as the source of contamination, swift measures will be taken to eliminate it, including thorough pipeline inspections, as per CM’s orders. Any pipeline issues contributing to water contamination must be promptly addressed, and if necessary, replacement should be undertaken, the CM further said. He also instructed the DJB to tackle localised ammonia concerns, through comprehensive measures, and a detailed action plan.

The chief minister acknowledged the presence of complaints regarding ammonia levels in several tube wells, and pointed out that resolving these issues has to be a priority. “Furthermore, areas experiencing nitrate-related complaints should get nitrate removal systems to ensure safe drinking water,” he said.

Kejriwal also informed that ammonia removal plants are being installed to effectively combat this problem. He said all four non-operational ammonia removal plants would be operational within the next two to two-and-a-half months. The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of completing all these tasks within a specified timeframe, with the ultimate goal of delivering clean water directly to the homes of Delhi’s residents through their taps.

The CM also stressed on the need to expedite the installation of tube wells in order to enhance water availability and ensure uninterrupted supply, particularly during the months of January and February. Officials informed him that the identified Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land has been assessed and necessary permissions have been obtained for installing tube wells at 400 locations. In light of this, the Chief Minister reiterated the importance of expediting the acquisition of DDA-owned land to facilitate the prompt installation of tube wells, with a target completion date set for October.

“Efforts to acquire land in required areas should be intensified to expedite the completion of tube well installations. Identify the specific locations where tube wells are needed in Delhi and subsequently issue tenders accordingly. Once the entire process is finalised, the installation work can commence, effectively providing a swift solution to the water problem in the city,” the CM said. Furthermore, the Chief Minister urged for the installation of RO plants wherever necessary to improve water quality.

In the first phase, the installation of 450 tube wells across various locations would result in a 70 million gallons per day (MGD) increase in water capacity within the next six months. Following the installation of these tube wells, the total water capacity in Delhi will rise to 1060 MGD. The Chief Minister stressed the importance of completing this phase within the designated six-month timeframe and highlighted the necessity of developing a streamlined plan for future tube well installations.

Additionally, the Chief Minister issued directives to upgrade the existing and outdated tube wells in Delhi with state-of-the-art systems. He recommended identifying specific locations, based on clusters, for installing high-tech systems while maintaining a conventional system in other areas. Directing the officers, the CM said that the installation of high-tech systems on identified tube wells should be completed within the next four months.

During the meeting, the CM also stressed on the importance of maximising the use of treated water. He called for accelerating the creation of lakes in suitable areas. The Chief Minister proposed utilising a significant portion of the treated water in these lakes, while strictly controlling and refraining from releasing such water into the Yamuna River. Furthermore, he instructed the installation of RO plants in conjunction with the lakes to ensure water quality.

In a recent meeting, Kejriwal had instructed the installation of flow metres on both primary and secondary UGRs as well as water treatment plants to prevent any wastage. The implementation of this directive is already underway, with Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials reporting that a majority of the flow metres have been installed, and work on the remaining ones is ongoing.

The CM further directed the DJB that the installation of flow metres on primary and secondary UGRs must be completed by June 1 without fail, as this measure is crucial in preventing water wastage.