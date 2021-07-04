Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday held a meeting with the officials of the electricity department and power distribution companies. Amidst the increasing peak demand for electricity in the capital, Kejriwal discussed in detail the current status of the power supply in Delhi.

He also directed the department officials to identify areas in need of transformers for improved power supply and insulate or make high-tension wires underground for the safety of the people.

“Had a review meeting with the officials of electricity department & power distribution companies today. Discussed in detail the current status of power supply in Delhi amidst the peak demand for electricity in the capital,” Kejriwal tweeted.

“Every year, Delhi goes through an average 4-5% increased demand for power due to increase in consumption because of new customers and increased prosperity every year. We have successfully been able to meet the growing demand until now and are supplying 24×7 power to all the residents of Delhi,” Kejriwal added.

Delhi government is preparing to meet over 8500 MW as the peak demand for electricity next year, the press release stated.