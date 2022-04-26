Delhi BJP to physically verify booth committee members

Unable to connect with 50 per cent of its booth committee members, the Delhi BJP will start a 45-day physical verification campaign from May 1 to locate the missing ones.

During its verification drive which ends on June 15, the BJP party will physically verify every single member of 13,789 polling booths in the national capital.

A senior Delhi BJP functionary told IANS that recently it came to the state leadership’s notice that the party is unable to connect with almost 50 per cent members of booth committees formed last year.

“While preparing for municipal polls in April 2022, which is now postponed due to unification of three corporations, the party has formed a 21-member committee at each polling booth of Delhi. But recently, we failed to connect with them. So the leadership has decided to launch a physical verification drive from May 1,” he said.

Three general secretaries of Delhi BJP Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Harsh Malhotra and Dinesh Pratap Singh have been given the task of completing the physical verification of booth committee members across the city.

Asked about missing 50 per cent booth committee members, a Delhi BJP general secretary said that number is not 50 per cent but yes the party is unable to connect with some of them. “It is true we are unable to reach out to the many members of the booth committee formed last year. Now all the members of the booth committee will be physically verified,” he said.

These three senior office-bearers of the Delhi unit of the party will ensure physical verification of all the members of over 13,000 booth committees and ‘panna pramukh’ (head of one page of voter list).

“The leaders will ensure and check physical verification of all the members of booth committees and panna pramukh. They will also ensure appointment of panna pramukh, where it is not done. They will also form WhatsApp group and add all the members of the booth committee,” a senior Delhi BJP leader said.