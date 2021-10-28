DDMA allows Chhathpuja at pre-decided public places, says Sisodia

The Delhiites will now be able to celebrate Chhathpuja with traditional fervour at pre-decided public places. They will, however, have to maintain full precaution by observing the Covid-19 protocol.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said at a press conference that the decision was taken by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) at its meeting held today keeping in view the fact that the Covid-19 situation in the national capital was now almost under control.

Sisodia also said in a tweet in Hindi, “Chhathpuja celebration was also allowed (besides allowing the reopening of all schools) by the DDMA at its meeting (held today). Now all those living in Delhi will

be able to celebrate with devotion, but with full precaution, the festival of Chhathpuja in a collective way at the pre-decided places.”

The Chhathpuja celebrations were banned by the DDMA at public places, including Yamuna riverbanks, water bodies and temples in Delhi, at its meeting on 30 September. But demands were made by various groups and political parties to allow Chhathpuja celebrations in view of the Covid-19 situation in the city being almost fully under control.

It is a major festival of the Purvanchali community, people belonging to East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The community has a large presence in the national capital, particularly in East Delhi.