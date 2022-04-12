DCW rescues a girl from parlour; issues notice to Delhi Police & MCD

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Delhi Police and North MCD regarding busting of a sex racket being run inside a spa and massage centre in Azadpur area of Delhi.

On 11 April, the Commission received a complaint on its 181 Women Helpline regarding a sex racket being run inside a massage parlour and attempt of rape with a 27 year old lady therein.

“Upon receiving the complaint, a team of the Commission immediately reached there alongwith Delhi Police and rescued the lady. The lady informed the Commission that she went to a parlour ‘Gateway Massage Parlour, Neetika Tower, Azadpur’ in search of employment,” stated DCW in a press statement.

As per DCW, she informed that there she was given some intoxicant after which she started losing her senses and alleged that some person tried to rape her in that room.

Regarding the same, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to Delhi Police in the matter and sought a detailed action taken report along with a copy of FIR registered in the matter.

The Commission has also sought details of accused arrested and girls rescued from the massage parlour and have also asked police and MCD the steps taken to seal the premises where the sex racket was being run.

DCW has also asked MCD to provide details of license granted to the said massage parlour and details of inspections undertaken by MCD at the premises till date.

Maliwal said, “We are continuously raising the matter of sex rackets being run in spa and massage centres. We have busted many such sex rackets running in spa and massage parlours in Delhi, but even now thousands of spa continue to operate prostitution rackets illegally in the Capital.”

She added, “Accountability of Delhi Police and MCD need to be fixed in this matter and the kingpins behind this flesh trade need to be arrested along with the officials who are colluding with them.”