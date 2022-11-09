DCW issues notice to Delhi Police seeking Chhawla gang rape victim’s family security

DCW has issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking the security of the family members of the 2012 Chhawla gang rape victim.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal has taken suo moto cognisance for the welfare of the family of the 19-year-old gang rape victim whose body was found mutilated in Haryana, three days after she was abducted in 2012. The woman was a resident of Chhawla, Delhi, and was abducted from Qutub Vihar.

In the notice issued to Delhi Police, the commission has stated that the matter is extremely sensitive and considering the fact that the perpetrators are roaming free, high-level security must be immediately provided to the immediate family members of the deceased girl.

The commission has sought an action taken report in the matter from the police and has asked the police to indicate the level of security provided to the immediate family members of the victim. Delhi Police has also been asked to inform the commission about other steps taken to ensure their safety and security in 48 hours.

Maliwal stated, "I am deeply anguished by the heinous crime that was perpetrated and the trajectory of the case, which ultimately led to the denial of justice to the deceased and her family. It is deeply upsetting on many levels and raises several questions about our system. The commission is seeking legal opinion on the matter. However, in the meanwhile, the security of the family is an issue of concern and that is why we have issued a notice to Delhi Police to ensure the same".

According to media reports, the girl was murdered brutally. In 2014, the trial court convicted the accused persons and accorded the death penalty to them. The Delhi High Court also upheld the judgment considering the matter to be a rarest of rare cases, stated DCW in a press statement.

The Supreme Court recently acquitted all three accused persons pointing out inadequate evidence and improper investigation along with certain other lapses.