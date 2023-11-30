CCTV footage helps crack fatal accident within 48 hours

The Delhi Police cracked a blind accident case within 48 hours in which a man died and another was injured after being hit by a car in Delhi’s Mandir Marg area, the police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Karan Gupta and the injured Omkar Patle.

According to DCP New Delhi Pranav Tayal, a call was received on November 26 at the Mandir Marg Police Station informing about the accident that took place at Panchkuian Road.

Advertisement

When a police team reached the accident site, it was found both the victims had been rushed to the Lady Hardinge Hospital, where Gupta was declared dead. The injured was unable to give his statement while under medical treatment at the hospital.

The police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the case. In the absence of an eyewitness in the case, the investigators faced problems in unraveling the case. However, the police team deployed for the case was able to identify the vehicle involved in the accident from the footage of the area in the vicinity from over a hundred cameras.

Eventually, the vehicle and its route were traced through the CCTV footage, and the ownership details of the offending vehicle were obtained. Subsequently, the owner of the vehicle identified as Ganga Singh was tracked down and questioned by the police. He admitted that he was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Following his confession, Singh was arrested but released later on bail as per legal procedure.

27-year-old deceased Karan Gupta was a resident of Vishnu Garden in West Delhi, while the 41-year-old injured Omkar Patle resided at Raghuveer Nagar, West Delhi.