Israel shares CCTV footage showing hostages inside Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Monday shared a CCTV footage that purportedly shows Israeli hostages inside Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital. The CCTV footage, IDF said, has proved that Hamas used Al-Shifa hospital as terrorists infrastructure.

The footage shared by IDF shows four-five armed men bringing an injured man on a stretcher. In another video, a man is seen resisting armed men while being brought to the a building that resembles a hospital set-up. IDF claimed the both were hostages.

“This is documentation from Shifa Hospital from the day of the massacre, October 7, 2023, between the hours of 10:42 a.m and 11:01 a.m. in which hostages, a Nepalese civilian and a Thai civilian, were abducted from Israeli territory are seen surrounded by armed Hamas terrorists. One of the hostages is injured and is being carried on a hospital bed and the other is walking,” IDF said in a post on X.

Addressing a press briefing, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said that one of them – a soldier identified as pl Noa Marciano, 19, was killed after being taken into al-Shifa hospital with minor injuries.

“This morning we updated Noa’s family that according to our findings, she was kidnapped to a safe house near Shifa,” the IDF chief spokesperson told reporters.

“During IDF air strikes in the area, the Hamas terrorist who was holding Noa was killed and she was wounded in the air strike, but not a life-threatening injury. Noa was taken inside Shifa hospital, where she was murdered by another Hamas terrorist.”

Earlier, Hamas had claimed that she was killed in an Israeli air strike which occured on November 9.

Hagari said that the CCTV footage is from October 7, the day Hamas launched its surprise attack on Israel in which over 1,200 people were killed and more than 240 taken hostage.

Israel has been under intense international pressure to substantiate it’s claim that Hamas is using Al-Shifa hospital as a command centre.

Meanwhile Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza has said that the authenticity of the footage shared by Israeli military can’t be confirmed and reiterated its claim of not having any command centre inside the medical facility.

Hours before the CCTV footage, IDF also released a video that purportedly shows a tunnel below the ground with reinforced door. Israel claimed that the tunnel was inside the Al-Shifa Hospital.

IDF said that the videos are part of the evidence that “clearly proves” several buildings in the hospital’s vast complex have been “used by Hamas as cover for terrorist infrastructure and activities”.