Cab driver stabbed to death in South Delhi in a road rage case

A cab driver died in south Delhi after being allegedly stabbed by three boys in a case of road rage, the police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of Sangam Vihar, who worked with a BPO as a cab driver in Gurugram, Haryana.

A case of murder has been registered in the matter. While all the three could be identified with the help of CCTV footage, only one accused, a teenager, has been detained so far, the police said.

Hunt is on for the other two accused, the police added.

According to a police official, “As usual, on Thursday evening, he picked five employees of BPO from the Malviya Nagar area and one from Mehrauli. After picking them, the cab got stuck in a traffic jam while negotiating narrow streets of Mehrauli.”

The incident took place at around 8:40 pm on Thursday night when three boys on a scooterette started desperately honking for space to overtake from behind the cab stuck in a traffic jam. The cab driver, however, could not oblige as there was no space to move in the crowded street.

The boys later waylaid the car and got into an altercation with the driver eventually attacking him in his chest with a sharp-edged weapon before fleeing the spot. The injured victim was rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, a team, led by the Station House Officer (SHO) Mehrauli, under the supervision of DCP South is investigating the case.

Meanwhile, a thirty-year-old man killed in a road mishap in South Delhi.

According to the police, the case was a self-inflicted accident by the driver of a vehicle who was said to be drunk at the time the incident. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

After receiving a call about the accident, when the police reached the spot, they found the car badly damaged. As per the account of the caller, the driver was drunk and shifted to a trauma centre by an ambulance.

Post mortem of the deceased is being conducted, the police said, adding that further investigation was underway.