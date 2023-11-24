Body found near Metro tracks still unidentified

Uncertainty over the identity of the body found lying yesterday near the tracks of the stretch between Rabindra Sarobar and Tollygunge Metro stations continued today, according to sources. Metro services were disrupted today when the motorman of Kavi Subhash-bound Metro (DK-32) noticed a body lying beside the down line between Rabindra Sarobar and Tollygunge metro stations. The case is being investigated by the Kolkata Police.

According to sources in the police, the autopsy of the body to ascertain the approximate time and cause of death, is yet to be done. According to sources, the city Metro is also carrying out an inquiry into the incident. The Metro railway has carried out a thorough examination of the CCTV footage. However, no such persons entering from the stations could be identified in the footage. However, a confirmation on the identity of the body is yet to be received, according to sources.

As informed by official sources, the autopsy report by the city metro is being awaited for confirmation on the time of death.

