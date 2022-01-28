Capital temperature on rise says IMD

Friday morning Delhites woke up to a sunny morning, along with clear skies, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 6 degrees Celsius today and the maximum temperature could be 19 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature is set to rise gradually by 2 to 3 degrees next week. Over the past 24 hours, the minimum and maximum temperatures remained below normal. The minimum temperature recorded in the early hours of Friday was 6.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees

below the normal. The maximum temperature on Thursday was 19.1 degrees Celsius, also three degrees below the normal.

Winds with a speed of around 10 to 20 kmph are likely to continue over parts of the national capital for the next three days.

Another western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from February 2 onwards, according to an update from the IMD on Friday morning. The western disturbance could bring rainfall or snowfall to the Western Himalayan region, and rainfall is likely over the plains.

The possibility of rain or a thunderstorm in Delhi is on the forecast for February 3, and cloudy skies are likely to return on February 2.

On Thursday, the air quality was in the ‘poor’ category with an AQI of 262. The AQI is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Friday and for the next two days, going by the forecast. Moderate wind speed which disperses pollutants has been preventing the AQI from deteriorating further.