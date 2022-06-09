British High Commissioner praises Kejriwal Govt’s work in education, healthcare

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis called upon Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday.

He arrived to meet the Chief Minister in the company of Ms. Barbara Wickham, Director, British Council India.

The Chief Minister and the British High Commissioner held an extensive discussion on the issues of road beautification, and prioritisation of health and education by the Delhi Government.

The British High Commissioner vouched for the possibility of collaboration in roadworks, education & healthcare with Delhi during the meeting.

At the same time, the British High Commissioner praised the Kejriwal Government’s world-renowned work in education, healthcare, and governance reforms.

Kejriwal said, “Delhi Government has identified education, healthcare, water supply & roadworks as its core priorities. Our government is spending 25% of its annual budget on education; we have spent Rs 85,000 crore on education in the last seven years. We were able to allocate funds because of our commitment to honesty; this helped accelerate Delhi’s progress even better.”

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and DDC Vice-Chairperson Jasmine Shah were also present during the meeting.