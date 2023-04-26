Bomb threat to Delhi school turns out to be a hoax

The Delhi Public School (DPS), Mathura Road received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning which later turned out to be a hoax, police officials said.

The school received a bomb threat via email leading to the students being evacuated. But after a thorough search of the premises, nothing suspicious was found, a senior police official said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast, Rajesh Deo, at around 7:50 am, the school principal called the SHO, Hazrat Nizamuddin police station and told that they have received a mail on their school’s official mail that a bomb has been planted in the school and will be detonated at 9 am.

Subsequently, a PCR call was also received in this regard, the DCP said.

“Acting on the information, several police teams rushed to the spot. Apart from this, the Bomb Disposal Squad, the Dog Squad and a Special Cell team also reached the spot,” the DCP said.

The DDMA, SDM, Defence Colony, CATS ambulance, firefighters, and SWAT were also called to the spot.

The police official further said that intensive and technical searches were carried out in the school and school children were safely handed over to their parents.

The DCP said three teams of police were formed as per layout of the school and an intensive manual and technical search was started in the school which has three buildings – pre-primary, junior, and senior wings.

Subsequently, the process to evacuate students was also started.

“The building premises and open area were thoroughly checked by the bomb disposal team and dog squad along with manual search,” the DCP said.

The parents, after getting the news, had also gathered at the school gate in large numbers to take home their children.

“Accordingly they were facilitated and channelised to receive their wards without causing any panic and crowding,” Deo said.

“The school has around 4,000 students and those who were present were handed over to their parents, without any loss or injury. No bomb or any suspicious object was found,” he added.

In the aftermath of the incident, SDM Defence colony Gaurav Saini said that this incident has been declared a hoax.

While talking to a news agency, SDM Defence colony Gaurav Saini said,” Police have completed their search and clearance has been given. It has been declared a hoax. Cyber teams are locating the source of who sent the email”.