Bodies found in Delhi drain, one arrested

The Delhi Police have arrested one person in connection with the case of murder of two people, whose bodies were found in a drain near the India International Centre in the national capital, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused was named as Atik (24), a resident of Trilokpuri in east Delhi, and the deceased as Khurshid, 31, and Sajjad, 34, both of Bihar’s district Araria.

Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, said that around 6.17 p.m. on Tuesday, they received a PCR call reporting two dead bodies in a sewer outside the India International Centre, Lodhi Estate.

“As the police reached the spot, the relatives of the deceased people were already there, who also identified the bodies,” the DCP said.

As a result, the police filed a FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of wrongdoing, or giving false information to screen perpetrator).

Guguloth stated that as soon as the incident was made public, the police jumped into action and began an investigation.

“We examined all the CCTV cameras in the area. As per our preliminary investigation, the accused person Atik’s involvement in the said crime has came to the fore and we arrested him,” the official said.

Atik, the arrested suspect, was previously determined to be engaged in an Arms Act case filed at the Sarita Vihar police station. According to the authorities, one of the deceased, Khurshid, had previously been involved in a theft case.

(with inputs from IANS)